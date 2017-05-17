Alia Bhatt or Kangana Ranaut: Whose frilly summer style is better?

From L to R: Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Source: Instagram/Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Source: Instagram/Varinder Chawla)

We hardly get to see Alia Bhatt in frilly florals, so imagine our surprise when we actually did. At the trailer launch of Amish Tripathi’s upcoming book Sita: Warrior of Mithila at a bookstore in Mumbai, the Dear Zindagi actress unveiled a video trailer – which spans over 50 seconds – looking cute as ever in a rose print Dolce and Gabbana bardot top. Keeping it comfortable for the daytime event, she paired it with a white frayed hem denims and striking red heels.

We love how she styled the entire look and decided to go sans accessories – it was a good choice. However, we were surprised that she went ahead with a bright red lip shade because if you follow her style file, you will know that she usually sticks to soft pinks and nudes.

Nevertheless, she looked good. Another thing which really caught our attention is the way she did her hair in gorgeous waves with the centre-parting. Simple and really classy, we say.

Giving her tough competition here is Kangana Ranaut. The Manikarnika actress was recently snapped at the Facebook office beating the summer heat like a boss in white embroidered separates from See by Chloé. We fell in love with the outfit at first sight with it’s frilly hem, it’s really cute isn’t it?

She wore it well with a pair of silver sandals and chose to go with her signature curls and minimal make-up to complement her look. We aren’t complaining as we love this day look on her.

We think both Alia and Kangana did justice to their outfit.

What about you? Which look would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd