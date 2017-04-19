Alia Bhatt or Anushka Sharma: Who wore Masaba Gupta’s denim-on-denim better?

Alia Bhatt or Anushka Sharma? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Anushka Sharma/Instagram) Alia Bhatt or Anushka Sharma? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Denims are an evergreen fashion trend. It’s not just jeans anymore, you can experiment with denims by carrying off a short mini skirt, a jumpsuit or denim pants with frayed hemlines. And if that doesn’t seem enough, oversized jackets, Canadian-style tuxedos, high-waisted, lace and baggy jeans are all back on the racks!

Well, if it’s already trending as the next big thing for fashion aficionados, can Bollywood celebs stay behind? We recently spotted Alia Bhatt keeping it chic and casual at the IIFA Voting event in denims with polka dots from the House of Masaba. While we couldn’t stop raving about her style statement, the similarity of her outfit with Anushka Sharma’s denim on denim look a while ago, can’t be ignored.

See for yourself.

ALIA BHATT’S DENIM DELIGHT

With a burst of summer surprise, Bhatt stepped in a denim crop top and pleated polka midi skirt from designer Masaba Gupta’s new collection. The actress paired her look with tan Alexandre Birman sandals.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Naturally wavy tresses and simple touch up rounded off her look. She kept it casual without any accessories.

ANUSHKA SHARMA’S POLKA PLAY

During the promotions of Phillauri, Sharma carried off a polka dot crop top and high-waisted, polka-dot wide pants from the House of Masaba. She accented her dress with pinkish brown sandals.

The actress pulled it off with natural touch up and a half-Samurai style bun. She also wore a necklace with two pendants to complement her look.

While both of them look uber cool in their own way, we think Bhatt nails the look. What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

