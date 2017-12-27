Alia Bhatt nails yet another quirky trend of the year in this deconstructed shirt

Have you tried out deconstructed shirts yet- the next level cool? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Have you tried out deconstructed shirts yet- the next level cool? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There’s hardly any quirky or cool trend that Alia Bhatt hasn’t tried out. From flirtatious fringes to metallic ruffles, the Highway actor has left us floored with her sartorial choices this year. And sticking to her streak of winning fashion trends, the actor was spotted in yet another chic choice recently- a deconstructed shirt.

Clicked at the airport, the actor was her easy breezy self in a white top teamed with basic blue denim jeans. But let’s face it, it’s Alia Bhatt, who rarely fails to add a quirky twist to her outfits. And this time the fashionista up the ante of her attire by pairing her comfy casuals with a classy striped shirt in blue. What’s more? The trendy piece had slit sleeves that added another playful detail to the actor’s look, and was long enough to serve as a jacket too.

Keeping her make-up minimal, Bhatt rounded out her look with her signature soft waves and a red carry-bag, which she toted alongside. The actor complemented her look with cute white sneakers.

Keeping her top half-tucked into her jeans, she was a picture of casual grace.

Bhatt has experimented with most of the statement-worthy trends of 2017. Here’s a glimpse of many of her cool looks from this year.

Metallics and Fringes

While fringes are coming in a big way, Bhatt chose to pair them with metallics and the outcome was super glamorous!

Metallic Ruffles

Appearing on the cover of a leading magazine, the actor was cuteness overloaded in her off-shoulder meatllic ruffled top!

Lace and Suede

Packing apowerful punch of feminity in her power outfit, Bhatt went with a lacy cold-shoulder top, paired with suede pants. We think she looked elegant.

Voluminous Gowns

While ball gowns are once again back on the scene, Bhatt chose to go all flowery in her red number. Th eembellished roses gave her gown a romantic feel. See here.

What do you think about her look this time? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

