Alia Bhatt looks really sultry on the cover of this leading fashion magazine

By now, Alia Bhatt has mastered the trick of posing infront of the camera for covershoots. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress who’s graced the cover of leading fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Femina and even film magazines like Filmare, recently, worked her magic for Grazia India. The magazine which featured Priyanka Chopra on it’s first anniversary issue now has Bhatt looking like a complete star in its 9th anniversary issue.

The bubbly actress can be seen wearing Dior, Tommy Hilfiger and Savio Jon while giving out summery and really sultry vibes. Celebrity stylist channelled Bhatt’s energy well by curating this look which is half sexy and halfy sporty, while celebrity hair and make-up artist, Elton J Fernandez pulled out some gorgeous make-up tricks and added some extra oomph with a simple yet sexy hairdo and minimal make-up. We think the cover worked out well for the actress. She looks lovely, doesn’t she? But it’s hardly surprising because Bhatt can carry off any look with ease.

Take the example of her previous shoot for Harper’s Bazaar when she looked celestial in celebrated designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s designs. Mukherjee shared five different looks of the actress on his Instagram account from the shoot and undoubtedly, she looked stunning in each of them. For the cover, she was seen wearing a nude ensemble with colourful embellishments on them. With minimal matte make-up and a rose tint-nude colour on her lips, Bhatt was a vision. She completed her look with a pair of simple earrings.

