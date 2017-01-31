Alia Bhatt looks all sultry and Parisian chic for her latest magazine shoot

Alia Bhatt has come a long way on the fashion front. At present, the actress is considered as a style icon of 20-somethings across India. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt has come a long way on the fashion front. At present, the actress is considered as a style icon of 20-somethings across India. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Alia Bhatt is on a roll! This new generation actor and style icon of 20-somethings across India started out with neon blazers and nude make-up but soon after her style evolved to embrace edgy cut-outs and smokey eyes. We are glad that she experiments on the fashion front these days but we still have a soft spot when it comes to her girl-next-door looks, both during off-duty and official events.

So strong is her girl-next-door vibe that even Filmfare magazine for their December issue, channelled her inner spirit in an oversized off-white hoodie and a beautiful smile. Bhatt of course, looked adorable as ever. But this time around, the Dear Zindagi actress for the cover of Vogue’s February issue has tried her hands at something else.

The look is a little more bolder and chicer than her previous cover. The actress sits pretty in a sheer slip dress in pastel and an over-sized denim jacket from Chanel. We love the bronzed make-up complete with beautiful brown smokey eyes and a nude lip. Even her hair is on point with the out-of-the bed look. We don’t think she could have done better.

Earlier to the Filmfare cover, she even posed for Femina looking all sophisticated and mature. Complete with a brown lip shade that took away her teenage-girl charm, she made quite a statement in a white outfit with light blue leaves’ embellishment on the sleeves. But we think Bhatt on the Vogue cover is the best one we had ever seen.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd