Alia Bhatt keeps it lacey and simple under denims for Jitesh Pillai’s birthday bash

When it comes to non-fussy, ‘girl-next-door’ fashion, Alia Bhatt leads the way any day, in Bollywood. From cute pink tees, distressed denims to floral printed, off-shoulder tops, the bubbly 24-year-old has proven to be as much a charming fashionista as she has a talented actor. Known for keeping her fashion game fresh and simple, it is her latest look that is now the favourite of fashion hawkers everywhere.

As the who’s who of the film industry thronged to Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillai’s birthday party, the Highway actor looked beautiful in a light and peachy lace yoke dress from Zadig and Voltaire that she paired with a denim jacket from Vero Moda. The blue ribbon work on the dress made her look as cute as a button. Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, she chose to go for a pair of strappy lavender heels from Aldo. With hair styled into a tousled, no-maintenance style by celebrity hair stylist Priyanka Borkar, she kept her make up minimal with just a hint of colour on her lips.

Earlier, this month, as she took home the IIFA award for Udta Punjab, Bhatt looked her ravishing best in a stunning Zuhair Murad off-shoulder sequinned gown.

She was also seen in an off-shoulder black and white broad-striped gown by Sachin and Babi at the star-studded event and was seen hitting the streets of New York in a casual attire striped outfit by Prabal Gurung. With a plunging neckline and minimal accessories and make up, she looked every bit a vision to behold.

As she makes a seamless transition from girl-next-door fashion to diva-esque, Bhatt seems to have carved herself a place as one of the best dressed actors in the industry.

