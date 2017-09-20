Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez’s travel style is next level awesome

These comfortable yet chic airport looks can easily fit into your weekend day outs! (Source: Instagram/fancypantsthestore, afashionistasdiaries) These comfortable yet chic airport looks can easily fit into your weekend day outs! (Source: Instagram/fancypantsthestore, afashionistasdiaries)

Airport looks should be something cozy yet stylish and most importantly, fuss-free. Many a times, our B-town fashionistas have set examples on how to keep up with the trends without getting out of their comfort zones. The list of our favourites is long and earning a spot for themselves yet again are Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu!

Recently, while heading to Srinagar for the shoot of her next film opposite Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt opted for a trackpant and top combo and looked super cool in them. The 24-year-old no doubt is a fan of slogan tees as she has quite often been spotted donning them and this time too she made a mark. Actually, it were the words ‘Love Is Love’ on it that got us hooked. We also love the detailing on her outfit like the cut-out neckline of her tee and the white side-stripes on her trackpants with buttons on it.

The Lennon sunglasses, the black backpack and the white sneakers complemented her look to perfection. This beauty is sure giving us weekend-dayout-outfit inspiration! Don’t you feel the same?

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez wore the most eye-catching and brightest tracksuit ever. We think her orange velour outfit is too chic and perfect for a lazy outing with friends as it looks comfortable to the level of infinity. The actor made a smart move by maintaining the balance with more subtle coloured layering and accessories. She picked a beige houndstooth printed coat, a beige shoulder bag and white Hermès sneakers. We think she pulled it off confidently.

While Fernandez and Bhatt picked tracksuits as their choice of travel outfits, Taapsee Pannu chose to go with comfy culottes from the house of AM:PM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi and a cute floral print shirt. A no-makeup look, a pair of black loafers, and a black bag with bright pink straps rounded out her look. We like it, simple and smart!

Taapsee Pannu’s airport style is something everyone can wear! (Source: File Photo) Taapsee Pannu’s airport style is something everyone can wear! (Source: File Photo)

Whose casual style do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

