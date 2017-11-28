Alia Bhatt plays safe, yet looks stunning in black at the 48th International Film Festival Goa

While Alia Bhatt looked stunning nevertheless, she seems to have played safe here by sticking to conventional fashion choices. (Source: Ami Patel, Shnoy/Instagram) While Alia Bhatt looked stunning nevertheless, she seems to have played safe here by sticking to conventional fashion choices. (Source: Ami Patel, Shnoy/Instagram)

When it comes to striking a chord, Alia Bhatt is one of the Bollywood beauties who know how to do it on and off-screen as well. While it is her commitment to the characters she plays in reel that make her a favourite, for a lot of us, in real life, it is how the vivacious actor so effortlessly give fashion goals. Attending the 48th International Film Festival in Goa with the likes of Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Kapur, among others, the ‘Highway’ actor looked stunning in a beautiful, black gown by Needle and Thread.

She decided to keep her make-up simple to blend in with the frilly, noodle-strapped beauty. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the deep-necked gown, she looked a perfect combination of sultry and sophistication in the embellished maxi gown.

Bhatt accessorised with a ring from Curio Cottage jewellery, with make-up artist Puneet B Saini rounding off her look with just a hint of pink on her lips and understated eye make-up. With her hair styled by Priyanka Borkar, she chose to keep it mid-parted with softy, wavy curls falling on each shoulder.

While she looked stunning nevertheless, Bhatt seems to have played safe here by sticking to conventional fashion choices. With the black gown, she could have played a little with her make-up and opted for an edgier look over this soft one. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd