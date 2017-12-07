Alia Bhatt’s unusual blend of retro and futuristic fashion on the cover of this magazine is simply adorable

Alia Bhatt gives us futuristic fashion goals on the cover of a leading fashion magazine. (Source: File Photo) Alia Bhatt gives us futuristic fashion goals on the cover of a leading fashion magazine. (Source: File Photo)

If you have ever wondered how to get the best of both worlds, then Alia Bhatt’s curious blend of retro and futuristic fashion is just the thing for you. Appearing on the cover of a leading fashion magazine, the Highway actor was a fashion connoisseur’s delight in a ruffled metal top from Amit Aggarwal.

For the cover of Elle magazine, the actor chose to be a muse for the subject of ‘Writing a letter to her future self’ and ‘Disco Dreams’ and we think she nailed the intermingling of the past and future styles. The structured top with sheer detailing reminded us of black rose petals beautifully unfolding while in full bloom. Moreover, stylist Rahul Vijay’s approach to pairing it with high-waist maroon velvet pants from Stella McCartney is applause-worthy.

Bhatt added another interesting detail to her attire with metallic shoes from Mary Katrantzou and we think the metallic tones were played up really well. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

Another striking element was the actor’s bangs, which we think complemented her vintage look and was reminiscent of the character Amélie, played by Audrey Tautou.

Meanwhile, Puneet B Saini chose a creamy palette for the Bhatt’s make-up and we like the touch of rosy hue. A dash of glossy pink rounded out her look nicely.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s fusion look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

