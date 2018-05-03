Alia Bhatt will steal your heart as the cutest boss girl in her latest photo shoot

Alia Bhatt graced the cover of a magazine and wooed fashion enthusiasts with her vivacious looks. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt graced the cover of a magazine and wooed fashion enthusiasts with her vivacious looks. (Source: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

There’s no doubt Alia Bhatt can pull off almost any style statement — from playing with bold and bright summer colours for her Raazi promotional looks to nailing the unusual blend of retro and futuristic fashion on the cover of Elle India’s December 2017 issue. More often than not, the actor manages to leave onlookers wanting for more.

This time, we spotted Bhatt gracing the cover of Filmfare magazine’s May 2018 issue looking cute as a button in a mustard outfit with an eye mask that had the words “LIKE A BOSS” printed on it. It was make-up artist Puneet B Saini’s refreshing make-up look with light smokey eyes that caught our attention. Meanwhile, hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre gave finishing touches with soft wavy hairdo, which complimented her well.

Well, not only the cover picture, the inside photos were equally stunning. She was seen in a quirky-printed pastel shaded outfit teamed with a red mask with the word “OFFLINE” captioned on it in another look. Nude make-up shaded with light pink lips rounded it off.

For another look, the Dear Zindagi actor was seen in a white boyfriend T-shirt with the words “MIXING VODKA AND EMOTIONS” emblazoned on it. Minimal make-up with a messy top knot rounded off her look.

Hairstylist DeVitre kept Bhatt’s hair game strong with luscious wavy hair and Saini rounded off with a dewy make-up palette.

Spotted wearing a striped multi-coloured V neckline dress teamed with a white embroidered shirt, Bhatt looked stunning. Here too, it was her twin tail hairdo that added an old school charm to her look.

We totally loved all the looks especially her hairstyles. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd