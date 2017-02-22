Alia Bhatt looks too cute in this cool blue dress for Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya promos

No mopey blues here: Alia Bhatt stuns in bright blue dress! (Source: Puneet B Saini/Instagram) No mopey blues here: Alia Bhatt stuns in bright blue dress! (Source: Puneet B Saini/Instagram)

Even since she stepped into the glam world in 2012, Alia Bhatt has made a special place in her fans’ hearts. Not just her performances, but her sartorial choices are often an inspiration for the younger generation. The actress is now all set to grace the big screen with Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and she is on a promotional spree for the film.

Cute and bubbly, the 23-year-old is always spotted in vibrant colours at public events and promotional affairs. While her pastel look for promotions was the talk of the town, Bhatt was snapped at Mehboob Studios in blue and her look is making waves.

The Dear Zindagi actress posed for the shutterbugs in a bright blue midi dress picked from Love Birds Designs. Bhatt stood out in the dress with a cool cut-out at the neckline. Apart from the fact that it is a wee bit over-sized, we think the dress looks too cute on her, don’t you?

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled her in black strappy sandals for this rather minimalist look. Hairstylist Ayesha DeVitre styled her hair in a pull-back ponytail and celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini gave a natural touch-up to her face.

We think she carried off the look with panache. Doesn’t she look like a total stunner? She also matched it with Dhawan in shades of blue!

Check out her look here:

And here‘s another one with a pout:

See the two stars put their drama mode on in this one:

Earlier, she charmed onlookers in a peach dress. Looking really breezy and fresh, Bhatt opted for monotone layering as she paired her dress with an embroidered peach jacket, both from fashion designer Anita Dongre’s latest collection. Her marsala shade sandals added a nice contrast to her pastel look. See what she wore here:

Before this look, she mesmerised her fans in an all-black Manish Malhotra outfit at the Mirchi awards. Check out her look here:

Tell us your thoughts on her fashion choices in comments section below!

