Alia Bhatt shows us how to wear the perfect yellow outfit for Vasant Panchami

Alia Bhatt in a gorgeous yellow anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra gives some serious Vasant Panchami feels, doesn’t she? (Source: stylebyami/Instagram) Alia Bhatt in a gorgeous yellow anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra gives some serious Vasant Panchami feels, doesn’t she? (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

The year started with a promise of bold yellow splashing the wardrobes of fashionistas and runways. For our Bollywood celebrities, the vibrant colour has emerged as a popular choice for ethnic wear as well this year. And Alia Bhatt has fully embraced this bubbly trend just ahead of Vasant Panchami, which is when the colour is traditionally worn. If you’re also on-board, check out the graceful ways this colour can be styled so as to not look gaudy.

A twirl-worthy anarkali

Bhatt wore a lovely anarkali suit from Manish Malhotra recently to attend a Mehendi ceremony in Jodhpur. We like the semi-sheer piece with intricate floral embroidery all over it. The anarkali was teamed with a lemon yellow tulle dupatta with silver tassels at the hem, and we like the statement earrings the actor chose to accessorise her outfit with. You can also go with an ethnic ensemble like this for your festival. Make sure to keep it easy in the accessory department.

Flashy and bling are in!

The Highway actor gave us another stunner in a Raw Mango lehenga set. She contrasted her flashy yellow lehenga skirt with a teal blouse and a tulle dupatta with floral embellishments that set off the yellow of the skirt nicely. For your festival, you can also play with contrasts to complement the yellow of your outfit.

Colour-block sari

Esha Gupta wore an elegant colour-block sari from Raw Mango and we think the actor gave us some serious ethnic-wear inspirations in it. Going with a silver sheen blouse for the off-white sari with a yellow-silver border, the actor looked pretty. We like the silver jhumkis she accessorised her outfit with. For those who want a fuss-free outfit, Gupta’s style statement is inspirational.

Go with fusion

If you’re planning to go all out, Katrina Kaif’s mustard yellow-hued lehenga set with a long jacket can be a graceful combo. The actor cinched her waist with beaded broad that gave it an attractive fusion look.

