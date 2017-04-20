Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in a red Dior gown at 7th Annual Gr8 Women’s Awards

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in red! (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt looks stunning in red! (Source: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, who is known for her breezy, girl-next-door fashion decided to turn the tables this time as she headed to an awards night in Dubai looking drop-dead gorgeous in a solid red Christian Dior gown. The 24-year-old actress who is at the top of her game on the professional front, looked glamorous and elegant as she attended the seventh edition of Gr8 Women Awards in Dubai.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Bhatt completed her look with her hair tied up into a neat bun and kept her make-up by Puneet B Saini minimal yet classy with a red lipstick to go with her gown. They chose rings from Isharya to accessorise her ensemble. Though we are not sure how the flowy, full-length gown justifies her petite figure, the Dear Zindagi actress looked confident as she struck a pose for the cameras.

Bhatt’s affair with classic gowns, in fact, isn’t new. Although the bubbly actress’ red Dior avatar gives her a ladylike sophistication, in March this year, she wore a beautiful Georges Charka Spring 2016 couture gown — looking like a princess straight out of Disney! The strapless, floral embroidered bodice of rose tint, with silk threads and a pink embroidered ball gown skirt looked absolutely gorgeous on her, that she teamed with dewy fresh, minimal make-up and unkempt hair.

As Bhatt posed beautiful in red at the awards function, she was joined by other Bollywood personalities like Vaani Kapoor, Farah Khan, Lulia Vantur, Esha Gupta, etc.

