Alia Bhatt shows us how to style for a Rajasthani wedding

It seems Alia Bhatt has begun 2018 on a fashionable high. It’s only been a few weeks into the new year and the Dear Zindagi actor has been giving us back-to-back fashion goals that we can happily use for the next wedding we attend. After acing the subtle grey in both an ethnic sharara and flowy princess gown, and wooing us with another pastel-shade ruffled gown at the recent Filmfare Awards. And it seems her love for light, pastel shades are not over. In fact, while traditionally people opt for vibrant hues for Indian weddings, the Highway actress has been showing us how lighter hues can look equally stunning for the desi wedding fanfare.

The Udta Punjab star is attending her best friend Kripa Mehta’s wedding and you can totally recreate her looks, which are classy and elegant, making sure you don’t steal the limelight but make heads turn.

Take a dekko.

WEDDING NIGHT LOOK

Bhatt wore a light grey embellished lehenga by designer Krésha Bajaj Zaveri’s collection, and she looked ethereal. The sequinned skirt with a sleeveless choli with beautiful, dainty embroidery was perfectly paired with a matching tulle dupatta. Keeping her look simple, she looked a lovely maid-of-honour pairing the lehenga with statement danglers and maang-tika from Amrapali.

For the make-up, artist Billy Manik gave the actress a dewy sheen and nude lips with highlighted brows. We like how hairstylist Susane Manuel rounded out the look with small side braids and neatly putting it together at the back.

POLO-DAY OUTING LOOK

Ever bride and bridesmaid deserve some fun in the hectic wedding schedule. So, when it was time for some polo on a sunny Sunday, Bhatt stepped out in a chic one-shoulder dress by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. And giving the peach Larkspur embroidered dress an edgy twist was her off-white fascinator by Delna Poonawalla. Styled by Ami Patel, she carried the look sans jewellery with blush pink lips and little blush on the cheeks. Rounding off her look was her hair tied into a side pony-tail with soft curls.

SANGEET NIGHT LOOK

And all you want to do is dance and dazzle at your bestie’s wedding, then her this evening look is to aim for. Looking like a million bucks, the Kapoor and Sons star stepped out on the dance floor with a glowy and glossy make-up, and no accessories except for a dainty maang-tika from Isharya. Wearing another pastel-shade lehenga from Krésha Bajaj Zaveri’s collection, she looked effortlessly beautiful.

MEHENDI MORNING LOOK

Stepping out in a yellow Anarkali suit, Alia Bhatt was a bright ray of sunshine on a winter morning. The flowy Manish Malhotra ensemble was twirl-worthy and we love the semi-sheer piece with intricate floral embroidery all over it. The Anarkali was teamed with a lemon yellow tulle dupatta with silver tassels at the hem. And complementing the vibrant dress was chunky silver jhumkas and quintessential bindi.

Rounding off her look was a simple make-up for the sunny day with light gloss for the lips and hair kept open with simple side braids.

Which look do you like the most? Tell us in comments below.

