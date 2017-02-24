Redefining casuals: Alia Bhatt looks sweet in an ombré printed jumpsuit

The bubbly actor wore an ombré printed jumpsuit from the latest collection of Nupur Kanoi and awed the fans at India Gate. (Source: Alia Bhatt, stylebyami/ Instagram) The bubbly actor wore an ombré printed jumpsuit from the latest collection of Nupur Kanoi and awed the fans at India Gate. (Source: Alia Bhatt, stylebyami/ Instagram)

When it comes to cool chic fashion, Alia Bhatt has raised the bar every time. Along with her cuteness, she has mastered many casual looks brilliantly. And with her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, she is out to give all young girls #cutnessgoals with her trendy petite look.

The Dear Zindagi star was in New Delhi to promote her upcoming film and nailed the everyday look in a jumpsuit, styled by Ami Patel. The bubbly actor wore an ombré printed jumpsuit from the latest collection of Nupur Kanoi and awed the fans at India Gate.

Pairing it up with black stilettos, minimalist make-up and with hair half tied up, she looked refreshing.

Earlier this week, the Udta Punjab actor posed for the shutterbugs in a bright blue midi dress picked from Love Birds Designs. Bhatt stood out in the dress with a cool cut-out at the neckline.

Cute and bubbly, the 23-year-old is always spotted in vibrant colours at public events and promotional affairs. However, she recently stepped out in a beautiful peach dress for a press meet melting hearts.

Looking really breezy and fresh, Bhatt opted for monotone layering as she paired her dress with an embroidered peach jacket, both from fashion designer Anita Dongre’s latest collection.

