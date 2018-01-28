Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma give us ethnic fashion goals in Anita Dongre outfits

Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt sang on the stage and performed on Band Baaja Baarat’s song Ainvayi Ainvayi on International Customs Day’s celebrations in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt sang on the stage and performed on Band Baaja Baarat’s song Ainvayi Ainvayi on International Customs Day’s celebrations in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have both been ruling our hearts with their amazing sartorial choices in the recent past. If Anushka Sharma nailed her bridal and reception looks in her resplendent Sabyasachi couture, Alia Bhatt too left us gaping in pastel hues. And now, on the occasion of International Customs Day, the two Bollywood beauties shared the stage together at an event in Mumbai giving us major ethnic fashion goals. Both Bhatt and Sharma graced the show wearing beautiful Anita Dongre ensembles.

Attending the evening event, the Pari star was seen in a bright yellow Anarkali with silver gota pati work all over. Complementing her bright attire was an off-white dupatta with similar gota motifs.

Keeping her look simple yet elegant, stylist Allia Al Rufai opted for a two-tier golden jhumkas and bangle with pearls and diamond detailing for Sharma, also from designer Donger’s jewellery line ‘Pinkcity’.

Keeping her make-up minimal with a neutral palette and kohl-rimmed eyes, she rounded off her look with a soft bun, bindi and red lipstick.

On the other hand, after slaying in pastel hues at her best friend’s wedding, Bhatt chose a stunning monochrome outfit, also from Dongre’s collection. Wearing the flowy, black kaalidar with white hand embroidery all over, she looked effortlessly beautiful.

For make-up, Puneet B Saini gave the Udta Punjab actor a dewy sheen and blush pink lips with highlighted brows. Keeping her look simple, Bhatt left her tresses open in soft waves and looked lovely, while pairing the outfit with statement danglers from Amrapali.

