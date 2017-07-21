Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi: Bollywood celebs show us different ways to wear denims this monsoon

From L to R: Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt. (Source: Instagram/ afashionistasdiaries, theclosetfashionistablog) From L to R: Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt. (Source: Instagram/ afashionistasdiaries, theclosetfashionistablog)

Ripped, white-washed, bleached, relaxed fit, slim fit, boot cut, low rise or straight cut, denims have a charm of its own and is probably the one item in your wardrobe which is indispensable. There are certainly the weird ones like the mud-smeared jeans which sells for Rs 29,000 but you can totally avoid it. The regular ones can add enough oomph to your style diary if you know how to work it right. To look your best, you can always turn to these celebs for some inspiration.

Denim-on-denim

Anushka Sharma was seen at the airport doing the denim-on-denim trend in a patch-work denim crop jacket and similar high-waisted jeans.

She paired it with a black tank top and white Puma sneakers but you can also go for a white tee here. Usually, we wouldn’t go for two patch-work pieces at the same time but she carried the casual look well.

Ripped swagger

Alia Bhatt was seen rocking a pair of blue distressed denims with a white V-neck top and a smart two-toned jacket from Sachin and Babi’s Resort 2018 collection.

She carried the casual look well with a pair of metallic sneakers and Dior sunglasses.

Shrug it on

A denim jacket can be worn with almost anything, starting from figure-hugging dresses to flared jeans. It can be your go-to for street style chic and Huma Qureshi followed the same rule when she paired the cool jacket from Madison with a LBD and black Adidas sneakers.

The asymmetrical hemline with the embellished hen and butterfly add an extra edge to her look. Owing a statement jacket like that is a must.

Cool and comfy

Gauahar Khan’s travel outfit is really inspiring. We love how she styled the white and red sweatshirt with a pair of ripped blue denims and red loafers.

Simple and easy to follow but totally chic. The red tote with a smiley face and a touch of blue made for a nice accessory.

Crop it out

Aditi Rao Hydari showed us how to wear a pair of distressed denim shorts casually and still look good. The simple grey sweatshirt, burgundy shoulder bag from Michael Kors and flip-flops made for a good choice.

This style is practical if you have to jump over puddles in the rain.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd