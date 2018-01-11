Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora’s ‘too-cool-for-school looks’ are basically one of us on a lazy day

Top News
Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora breezed through the city wearing chic, casual outfits. Even though they were simple, there were high points for both! We liked Bhatt's 'Feminist' sweatshirt by Topshop, and Arora's retro trousers and turban headband.

January 11, 2018
Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt fashion, Malaika Arora fashion, Alia Bhatt casual style, Malaika Arora casual style, Alia Bhatt style, Malaika Arora style, Alia Bhatt latest news, Malaika Arora latest news, Alia Bhatt latest photos, Malaika Arora latest photos, Alia Bhatt updates, Malaika Arora updates, Alia Bhatt images, Malaika Arora images, Alia Bhatt pictures, Malaika Arora pictures, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt (L) and Malaika Arora. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
When it comes to casual wear, both Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora are a pro at it! From channeling chic and breezy vibes in maxi dresses to nailing athlesiure outfits effortlessly, both the Bollywood beauties rarely ever fail to hit the mark. However, this time, both the actors threw us a curveball. While, Bhatt kept it basic, Arora added some glamour with her turban headband.

The Udta Punjab actor was spotted in a pair of black leggings teamed with a grey sweatshirt from Topshop and it was the powerful message printed on it that caught our attention – ‘Feminist’. Prior to this, Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were seen pulling off statement tees with such powerful quotes.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black Nike sneakers and rounded off with minimal make-up and hair tied in a neat high ponytail.

On the other hand, Arora was seen giving out retro vibes in a white tucked in sleeveless top teamed with a pair of polka-dotted trousers and white sneakers. We like her strong accessory game with the turban headband and golden fashion bangles.

Bhatt or Arora – whose style do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

