Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora’s ‘too-cool-for-school looks’ are basically one of us on a lazy day

When it comes to casual wear, both Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora are a pro at it! From channeling chic and breezy vibes in maxi dresses to nailing athlesiure outfits effortlessly, both the Bollywood beauties rarely ever fail to hit the mark. However, this time, both the actors threw us a curveball. While, Bhatt kept it basic, Arora added some glamour with her turban headband.

The Udta Punjab actor was spotted in a pair of black leggings teamed with a grey sweatshirt from Topshop and it was the powerful message printed on it that caught our attention – ‘Feminist’. Prior to this, Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma were seen pulling off statement tees with such powerful quotes.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of black Nike sneakers and rounded off with minimal make-up and hair tied in a neat high ponytail.

On the other hand, Arora was seen giving out retro vibes in a white tucked in sleeveless top teamed with a pair of polka-dotted trousers and white sneakers. We like her strong accessory game with the turban headband and golden fashion bangles.

Bhatt or Arora – whose style do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

