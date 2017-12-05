Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif show us beautiful ways to play with colours at the Ambani bash

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt bring grace and glamour to the Ambani party thrown to welcome the Mayor of London. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt bring grace and glamour to the Ambani party thrown to welcome the Mayor of London. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In a frame that would delight any fashion connoisseur, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted together at the Ambani bash, held to welcome the arrival of the Mayor of London to India. While Bhatt brought her glitzy best to the party, Kaif was ethereal in an ethnic number.

The Dear Zindagi actor chose to wear a black slip top with sheer detailing on the neckline and we think it was chic. We like how she upped the ante of her attire with a multi-coloured metal embellished skirt from Zara showing some serious leg in a thigh-high slit. While the actor’s glamour quotient was on point, we like the peppy detail she added to her attire with an Edie Parker clutch in yellow. Bhatt went with a nude tone make-up and a subtle lip. She rounded off her look with a sleek ponytail and black strappy heels.

Katrina Kaif was resplendent in a pastel sari with floral applique work along the entire length. We like the sheer sari the actor teamed with a satin underskirt. She accessorised with a chic pair of earrings and a ring. Make-up artist Daniel Bauer went with dewy make-up and kohl-rimmed eyes, and the actor’s signature soft curls rounded out her look.

The duo posted their picture with producer Karan Johar on their Instagram pages and we think they looked fantastic.

We think both the actors nailed their ethnic and contemporary styles but who do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

