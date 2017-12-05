Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif keep it effortless and chic in monochrome

Here is a lowdown on how Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif kept it minimal yet chic, while rocking the monochrome memo to the T.(Source: Alia Bhatt, KAtrina Kaif/Instagram) Here is a lowdown on how Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif kept it minimal yet chic, while rocking the monochrome memo to the T.(Source: Alia Bhatt, KAtrina Kaif/Instagram)

That Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are fitness freaks and often hit the gym together is not news. But when the two beauties decided to twin in monochrome at a shoot together, let’s just say, fashion goals were redefined. Both Bhatt and Kaif are known for their impeccable fashion sense and this time, both of them decided to set temperatures soaring in their black-and-white outfits. Here is a lowdown on how the beauties kept it minimal yet chic, while rocking the monochrome memo to the T.

The Highway actor decided to let her outfit speak for her as she chose to wear a #CHAMP white, oversized shirt. She paired it by tucking it into high-waisted black pants with a white band running on each leg. She chose to round off her look with a pair of ‘Do Ya Thing’ black Aldo heels. Her pink-tinted make-up gave her the typical girl-next-door dainty look, with her textured and wavy hair only making her look effortlessly beautiful.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor chose to keep it peppy and sultry in a white, buttoned-down shirt that she paired with an asymmetrical, black skirt with embellishments on borders and a lacey in-skirt. She chose to keep her make-up simple, with just a hint of gloss on her lips and her hair straight as usual and smartly rounded off the look with Christian Louboutin spiked pumps.

We love how they have kept it simple yet classy. Do you? Let us know in the comments section below.

