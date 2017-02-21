Pastel love: Alia Bhatt dazzles in an Anita Dongre dress

Alia Bhatt wore an Anita Dongre ensemble on her recent visit to the Capital as part of her film promotions. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) Alia Bhatt wore an Anita Dongre ensemble on her recent visit to the Capital as part of her film promotions. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Much like her bubbly self, Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices are preppy, fun and vibrant – and more often than not, her styling is on point. Continuing her fashionable streak, the chirpy actress – who will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in their upcoming film Badrinath ki Dulhania – during an appearance in the capital for a press meet, stepped out in a beautiful peach dress.

Looking really breezy and fresh, Bhatt opted for monotone layering as she paired her dress with an embroidered peach jacket, both from fashion designer Anita Dongre’s latest collection. Her marsala shade sandals added a nice contrast to her pastel look.

We think stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya did a good job here. Her outfit was complemented with statement earrings from Amrapali Jewels and her wavy hair tied up in a raised ponytail. But more than anything else, we love the sun-kissed make-up she opted for.

Earlier at the Mirchi Music Awards, Bhatt looked ravishing in black Manish Malhotra separates, hair in swept-out waves and nude make-up.

