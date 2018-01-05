Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna create magic as the love-struck, fashionable couple on this magazine cover

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna look lovely as they grace the cover of Hello! magazine. (Source: File Photo) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna look lovely as they grace the cover of Hello! magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are definitely one of the most stylish couples in Bollywood. The duo have been spotted together at various events dressed to the nines. And yet again, they impressed fashion enthusiasts while looking adorable and super stylish in a leading fashion magazine. Now we would have loved to see more of their outfits on the cover, but the inside photos are completely flawless – something for keeps.

The husband-wife were seen striking intimate poses for the photo shoot of Hello! Magazine’s January edition. In one of the inside photos, Khanna looked gorgeous in a red gown from the house of Gauri and Nainika. The off-shoulder gown featured a ruffled detailing on the shoulder and back. She accessorised it with a pair of hoop earrings from House of Shikha and a statement ring by Curio Cottage. Styled by Sonam Poladia, Khanna exuded elegance in the beautiful attire.

She rounded off her look with minimal make-up, a little blush, smokey eyes, nude pink lips and styled her hair a sleek side-parted manner.

Kumar too looked dapper in a white shirt paired with black trousers and a black tie from Troy Costa.

In another photo from the same shoot, Khanna was seen in a black one-shoulder top by Alice and Olivia featuring a ruffled detailing on the neckline teamed with a pair of brown shimmery pants from Deme by Gabrielle. The author not only gave us tutorials on how to nail shimmery pants but also some weekend partying inspiration!

With a statement ring from House of Shikha, Khanna completed her look with straight sleek hair and smokey eyes.

Kumar on the other hand, looked smart in blue trousers from Shantanu and Nikhil and a grey high neck T-Shirt by Dolce and Gabbana.

Here’s a look at the behind-the-scenes as well.

What do you think about the couple’s style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

