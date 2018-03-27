Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look for Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement bash is a complete letdown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes the formal route at the Ambani engagement bash. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes the formal route at the Ambani engagement bash. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted at the engagement bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The former Miss World chose to go the formal route for the party in an Osman Studio black gown from their Pre-Fall 2017 collection. We like the off-shoulder number that had a structured bustline and pretty floral work on one side, but we wish she had styled it better.

For starters, a well-fitted gown would have made a world of difference. Also, a wispy updo with sleek earrings could have added some oomph. Instead, she chose to go with side-parted blow dry hair which did nothing to highlight her features. Even her make-up was nothing exceptional. On closer look, she could have done away with the eye-popping pink lip shade and gone for something in oxblood or berry. We think her look was a complete damper.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spotted with daughter Aaradhya. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears an Osman black gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears an Osman black gown. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the Ambani engagement bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the Ambani engagement bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Since it was a party look, a hint of jewellery with the gown would not have gone amiss. Look at how the model had worn it.

(Source: Osmanlondon.com) (Source: Osmanlondon.com)

The actor was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who was clad in a poofy baby pink frock with silver patterns embroidered on it. The six-year-old complemented her Gauri and Nainika outfit with a floral tiara, which accentuated her cute bangs.

Prior to this, Aishwarya, who has a soft corner for whites–if her appearances are anything to go by–showed us how to nail the classic trend in both ethnic and contemporary outfits. She was dressed in a lovely ivory anarkali from Manish Malhotra, which she wore to an event by the Smile Train, an international charity for children born with clefts. The anarkali which was generously embellished was teamed with a matching tulle dupatta. Stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the accessories to a minimum with just a diamond ring. She rounded out her look with high heels, nude make-up and soft curls.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

