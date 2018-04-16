Akanksha Gupta, Shelly Soni crowned Mrs Delhi-NCR 2018

About the contestants and the challenge they were put up to, organiser Barkha Nangia – Director, Glamour Gurgaon, said:”In our journey to findAMrs. Delhi NCR, we have auditioned hundreds of aspirants from Delhi-NCR. (Source: Mrs Delhi NCR/ Indian Express) About the contestants and the challenge they were put up to, organiser Barkha Nangia – Director, Glamour Gurgaon, said:”In our journey to findAMrs. Delhi NCR, we have auditioned hundreds of aspirants from Delhi-NCR. (Source: Mrs Delhi NCR/ Indian Express)

Akanksha Gupta and Shelly Soni have been crowned winners at the third edition of Mrs Delhi-NCR that witnessed 60 contestants waking the ramp to spread the message of “beauty with a cause” and create awareness about breast cancer.

Hosted by Glamour Gurgaon, the event took place at The Leela Ambience here.

The 25-year-old Akanksha was the winner of Group A while 35-year-old Shelly was declared Group B winner by the jury members that comprised actors Rahul Roy, Arjun Faujdar, cosmetic specialist and wellness expert Rupali Chauhan, and US-based educator and nail expert Gurpreet Seble.

“These are married women dedicated to themselves and everyone around them, who balance the shades of life with elegance and charm. Those who showed us the strength of character and a willingness to learn something new to make the best of life were brought forward to the final stage. We hope this pageant boosts awareness about breast cancer in our society.”

All 60 finalists were keen to contribute to the society by running an awareness campaign in Delhi-NCR. They visited several offices, slums, parks and other public spaces to interacted with women and appealed them to “Show Your Care, Be Aware” of breast cancer.

