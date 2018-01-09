Aiyaary Promotions: Rakul Preet Singh ups the glam ante in powersuits and sheer

Rakul Preet Singh during Aiyaary promotions. (Source: d_devraj/fancypantsthestore/Instagram) Rakul Preet Singh during Aiyaary promotions. (Source: d_devraj/fancypantsthestore/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set for the release of her second Bollywood movie Aiyaary, along with Sidharth Malhotra, was spotted promoting the film with glam and style. The South Indian actor was seen sporting some of our favourite fashion trends from 2017, including power suits, sheer and matching separates. A round of applause goes to Devraj Das for styling the actor so wonderfully. But one thing that left us disappointed was the Yaariyan actor’s hairdo — instead of opting for the same messy ponytail at all events, she could have a done a bit experimenting. Well, let’s a look at her style these past few appearances.

The classic power suit gets a modern twist

Singh was spotted in an black pantsuit from the house of Arabellaa. But what we love the most about this look is how the classic pantsuit got a modern makeover. The top-heavy dramatic shoulders have been chopped off for a sensual, flirty off-shoulder jacket with a v-neck lapel, which she teamed with a matching capri pant.

Das accessorised the outfit with a pair of studded strappy high heels from the Truffle Collection. She rounded off the look with neutral make-up and thickly lined eyes.

Pastel Pink is going to be a strong trend in 2018

Singh looks stunning in a pastel pink top from Fancy Pants The Store from their St Lucia collection teamed with a pair of black skinny jeans from Forever 21. The off-shoulder crop-top features a netted ruffles wrap detailing along with a dramatic sleeve. She teamed it with strappy heels from Truffle Collection and styled her hair in a messy ponytail. Take a look:

Matching co-ords are simply stylish

While promoting her movie on Bigg Boss Season 11, Singh opted for a mauve-grey matching co-ords from Lulu and Sky. The high-neck crop combined with the mini skirt looked great on the actor. She teamed it with a pair of high-heel brogues by Stella. Smokey eyes and pink lips rounded off her look.

What do you think of her style? Let us know in the comments section below.

