Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look in this Sabysachi sari will make you go weak in your knees

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black and gold ‘badla’ sari by Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black and gold ‘badla’ sari by Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

After her recent avatars at Cannes, looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fabulous streak on the red carpet will continue for a while. At the special screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, which she attended with husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, the Indian beauty was seen looking gorgeous in a black and gold ‘badla’ sari by Sabyasachi.

Even though the sari isn’t anything extravagant and we would have preferred her swapping the simple, sleek strap black blouse for something more striking, we think she managed to pull it off beautifully. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star styled her hair in lovely cascading curls, her signature black liner-defined eyes but this time with a touch of grey shimmer to it and a striking red lip shade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachan at the screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Aishwarya Rai Bachan at the screening of Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

This isn’t the first time the actress has done justice to a Sabyasachi creation. Last year, during the promotions of her film Sarabjit, she was seen wearing his designs extensively and a couple of days back at an event in Mumbai, Bachahan brought her A-game with a pale pink salwar suit and a matching sheer dupatta detailed with white embroidery from Sabyasachi.

It’s nice to see that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star didn’t opt from the designer’s Udaipur collection as most Bollywood beauties are doing these days. For this look, her make-up was kept simple – like she always does when she wears Indian – with a winged liner and a muted pink lip shade and poker straight hair.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think she looked absolutely ravishing.

