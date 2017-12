Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in a Hussein Bazaza maxi dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in a Hussein Bazaza maxi dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been sporting a series of monochrome looks of late. Be it her polka dotted dress with a trendy twist or a black and white pantsuit, the actor has been giving us some serious fashion tutorials in these classic shades. But just ahead of Christmas, the beauty joined in the festivities with a classy colourful dress that has classic Arabic colours.

Spotted while attending a Christmas dinner with husband Abhishek Bachchan, the Jaazbaa actor looked beautiful in a sleeveless striped maxi dress by Lebanese designer Hussein Bazaza. Perfectly accentuating her figure, the flowy gown was cinched at the waist with a designed metallic-styled belt. The multi-coloured gown with sheer panels has a striking design panel at the front that really arrests your attention. The sleeveless dress with thick straps and a straight neckline is perfect for a date night, provided you’re okay with spending around $4,000 (Rs 2.5 lakh approx) for it.

Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attending a Christmas dinner. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attending a Christmas dinner. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachhcan opts for a multi-coloured maxi dress for the event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachhcan opts for a multi-coloured maxi dress for the event. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The former Miss World complemented the ensemble with a black clutch, while side-swept hair in soft curls, the signature bold red lips and thickly lined eyes rounded off her look.

(Source: modaoperandi.com) (Source: modaoperandi.com)

While Aishwarya went for a colourful look, Abhishek too looked dapper in an all-black hoodie, casual pants and sneakers.

We think Aishwarya pulled off the look with grace and poise, but what about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

