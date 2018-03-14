Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her gorgeous curls on this magazine cover will make your heart skip a beat

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces the cover of this popular magazine looking stunning as ever. (Source: AP Images) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graces the cover of this popular magazine looking stunning as ever. (Source: AP Images)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fashion sense is pure elegance, at least at most times. Be it the dramatic Cinderella gown she wore at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival by Filipino designer Michael Cinco or the time when she looked like a true Indian beauty in a grey Sabyasachi sari teamed with a silver embroidered maroon blouse, it’s a wonder how she can manage to pull off gorgeous looks with such little effort.

The former Miss World was recently spotted gracing the cover of Femina’s March 2018 issue looking stunning as ever. Stylist Tanya Ghavri opted for a dull gold shirt from Dior featuring double-breasted, black button detailing on it. She teamed it with a pair of wide-legged, black trousers from Ashish N Soni. Ghavri kept her accessories minimal with a touch of a golden ring.

Have a look at the cover picture:

For the make-up, artist Mickey Contractor rounded off with a nude shade, a little blush on the cheeks, light smokey eyes and nude pink lips.

Although we loved her outfit, it was her hairstyle that made us do a double take. The Jazbaa actor, who is mostly seen donning a sleek, straight hairdo at almost every occasion was seen sporting soft curls. Celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga, who is behind this beautiful look surely deserves a round of applause.

Her hairdo reminds us of Priyanka Chopra, who chopped off her long wavy mane and went for shoulder-length curly hair.

And so did Sonakshi Sinha.

But more than Chopra and Sinha, it was Bachchan who we think managed to pull off the look with utmost grace. What do you think about the cover? Let us know in the comments section below.

