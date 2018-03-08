Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shows us why (and how) all-white is a classic trend

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making us crush on white ensembles with her lovely appearances. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making us crush on white ensembles with her lovely appearances. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fondness for ethnics in white is no secret. The former Miss World mostly goes with minimalistic style statements and it’s a wonder how she can manage to pull off gorgeous looks with seemingly such little effort. And this time too, we saw the actor decked in a lovely ivory anarkali from Manish Malhotra, which she wore to attend an event of the Smile Train, an international charity for children born with clefts.

The anarkali was a generously embellished number teamed with a matching tulle dupatta. Stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the accessories to a minimum with just a diamond ring. The actor rounded out her look with high heels, nude make-up and middle-parted soft curls.

At the Virat-Anushka reception last year, the actor again went with ethnics in white. For the occasion, the Bollywood beauty picked a white lehenga set by Manish Malhotra which she teamed with a sheer dupatta. We love her thread lace and pearl embroidered outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears a white lehenga set from Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears a white lehenga set from Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor wore a salwar suit to Siddhivinayak Temple, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, to seek blessings on the occasion of her birthday. The mother-daughter duo twinned in white with the actor wearing an elegant white kurta teamed up with a churidar from Sukriti and Aakriti. With a matching white sequinned dupatta, we think she looked as graceful as ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clad in a white salwar suit for the occasion of her birthday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clad in a white salwar suit for the occasion of her birthday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Along with white, ivory has also been a variant of choice for the actor, such as this time when she sported the colour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last year, where she became the first woman to hoist the Indian flag there. She was clad in an ivory and ice blue embroidered suit, custom-made by Malhotra, Accessorising with a pair of danglers and a choker, we think she had looked lovely.

Wearing a white floral printed gown by Georges Hobeika, the actor looked pretty at Cannes last year.

We love the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s looks in white and ivory, but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

