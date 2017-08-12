Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals a million hearts in this white Manish Malhotra suit at IIFM

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a white anarkali. (Source: Twitter/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a white anarkali. (Source: Twitter/Instagram)

After kicking up a storm at Cannes with her dreamy princess-y looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making headlines once again. The first woman to hoist the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), she made hearts skip a beat as she arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 43-year-old former Miss World picked up a white and light blue embroidered suit, custom-made by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, for the occasion. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actor complimented her look with a messy bun and added oomph to it with pearl necklace, matching danglers and a ring. If only her make-up was slightly toned down, she would have nailed the look. However, it’s her daughter’s look that we like more. She looked like an angel in a matching white Indian lehenga, and accessorised it with bangles.

A soon as their pictures started doing the rounds on social media, Bachchan’s fans couldn’t stop showering her with compliments. Steal a glance at a few pictures from Melbourne here.

Not just that, there were a lot of people on Twitter who simply loved the way she carried herself. One user tweeted, “Saw Aishwarya from so close.. Really beautiful # AishwaryaRaiBachchan # IFFM2017,” and another one wrote: “#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is still holding it down as the queen of everything! My heart is so, so happy!”

