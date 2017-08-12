Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals a million hearts in this white Manish Malhotra suit at IIFM

After kicking up a storm at Cannes with her dreamy princess-y looks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is making headlines once again. The first woman to hoist the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFM), she made hearts skip a beat as she arrived with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The 43-year-old former Miss World picked up a white and light blue embroidered suit, custom-made by fashion designer Manish Malhotra, for the occasion. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actor complimented her look with a messy bun and added oomph to it with pearl necklace, matching danglers and a ring. If only her make-up was slightly toned down, she would have nailed the look. However, it’s her daughter’s look that we like more. She looked like an angel in a matching white Indian lehenga, and accessorised it with bangles.
A soon as their pictures started doing the rounds on social media, Bachchan’s fans couldn’t stop showering her with compliments. Steal a glance at a few pictures from Melbourne here.
Hoisting the flag
Oozing grace and elegance
Like mommy, like daughter
Phir bhi dil hai hindustani!
Two graceful ladies in the same frame
So beautiful!
When she clicked pictures with her fans
Not just that, there were a lot of people on Twitter who simply loved the way she carried herself. One user tweeted, “Saw Aishwarya from so close.. Really beautiful
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #IFFM2017,” and another one wrote: “#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is still holding it down as the queen of everything! My heart is so, so happy!”
Take a look at some tweets here.
BEAUTIFUL! INDIAN GODDESS!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/zXa2gvV8a2
— Best of Aishwarya (@skv1993) August 12, 2017
Saw Aishwarya from so close.. Really beautiful #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #IFFM2017 pic.twitter.com/olSf6JDWBu
— Reuben Bhattacharjee (@bhatt_reuben) August 12, 2017
THIS! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/LnP4KS0xvk
— Best of Aishwarya (@skv1993) August 12, 2017
#iifm #starstruck #aishwaryaraibachchan #beauty #melbourne #elegance #beautiful #bollywood #india #melbournelife http://t.co/XH7wTjEldW pic.twitter.com/9ToxHLhiJj
— ishdeep kaur (@Iklickmemories) August 12, 2017
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan bedazzled in @ManishMalhotra at @IFFMelb. @MMalhotraworld @StyleTalkies @MovieTalkies http://t.co/gv02kE2xiQ pic.twitter.com/gswXQA8BvH
— pankhurie mulasi (@pankhurie) August 12, 2017
[Pict] The Queen Power….. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AishwaryaAtIFFM pic.twitter.com/zxt1NWF83A
— AbhishekAishwaryaLuv (@AbhiAsh_IndoFc) August 12, 2017
Doesn’t she look lovely? Tell us what you think of her look in the comments below.
