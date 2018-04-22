Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor show how to keep the ethnic game strong this summer

Need inspiration in how to dress up for a summer wedding? While easy and fuss-free ensembles are the flavour of the season, if not styled right, one can easily look dressed down. However, our Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of ace stylists and make-up artists have some tips handy that can help you amp up your ethnic look.
Recently, ace designer Sandeep Khosla hosted a wedding reception for his niece Saudamini Mattu and tinsel town biggies stepped out in full force in their sartorial best. While we like the muted and subtle ensembles most of them wore, here’s a compilation of the looks that stood out.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
For the reception, Aishwarya went with a lovely Rohit Bal ivory anarkali worn with a vibrant floral embroidered white jacket. The peppy blue and red patterns were attention arresting and the actor complemented the look with bold red lips. Gorgeous, don’t you think?
Stylist Aastha Sharma kept it easy in the accessory department with just a diamond ring winking on the former Miss World’s finger. The Guru star rounded out her look with sleek middle-parted hair.
Sara Ali Khan
The 24-year-old was resplendent in an elegant ivory sari with an embellished border that was teamed with a matching heavily spangled blouse. For the accessories, she dabbled with the classic touch of multiple bangles and we think it looked charming. With a spherical tote and dewy make-up, she rounded out her look and gave us some lessons in ethnic dressing.
Sonam Kapoor
The Veere Di Wedding actor picked a black lehenga for the function. Though Sonam is known for her unusual but pretty sartorial choices, this time her heavily silver embellished did not really cut it. She accessorised the look with a maan-tikka and cocktail earrings and we think it was a little overboard. Sister Rhea Kapoor complemented her in a matching black ensemble.
What do you think of the actors’ looks? Which one would you go for? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App