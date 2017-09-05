Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red Sabyasachi sari for Ganpati Visarjan at Lalbaugcha Raja sets hearts racing

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtaking in a red Sabyasachi bridal sari. (Source: Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks breathtaking in a red Sabyasachi bridal sari. (Source: Instagram)

As the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations culminate with the visarjan of the Ganpati idol on Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited Lalbaugcha Raja — Mumbai’s popular puja pandal — to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha with husband Abhishek Bachchan, a day before. Bewitching onlookers in a bridal red sari replete with gold embroidery, Bachchan looked spectacular as she bid adieu to Lord Ganesha’s idol with her family.

The former Miss World has already left fashion aficionados impressed with her sartorial choices this year — from her Disney-princess ball gown at Cannes 2017 to her custom-made white Manish Malhotra suit at IIFM and even her latest sultry magazine cover look. But, her traditional avatar for Ganesh Chaturthi, which also had a slight resemblance with her look in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar, has stolen many hearts. The actress left a mark on the devotees as she stepped in a bright red Sabyasachi sari with a gold-studded border. Steal a glance at some pictures here.

Parted at the centre, her hair was tied in a low bun and she adorned it with gajra to add to her festive look.

Styled by Anisha Jain, the 43-year-old also wore a matching red bindi with the sari.

She also accented the beautiful red sari with huge round gold studs and red bangles.

Her fans were floored with her beauty and simplicity during the Ganpati darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja and couldn’t stop showering compliments to the actress.

Some of them even tagged her as a “goddess” on social media after looking at her all-red ethnic avatar.

Check out the Sabyasachi “red silk matka saree embroidered with hand-cut metal sequins’ from the Heritage Collection here.

What do you think of Bachchan’s look? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

