Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the Roberto Cavalli denim jacket better?

Alia Bhatt (L) and Aishwarya Rai in Roberto Cavalli. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) Alia Bhatt (L) and Aishwarya Rai in Roberto Cavalli. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

When it comes to non-fussy, girl-next-door fashion, Alia Bhatt takes the cake in Bollywood. We love how she adds oomph to a basic outfit with the right accessories or how she comes up with innovative ways to style her casuals. Also, denim is something she does really well. Take the instance when she attended Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillai’s birthday party in a light and peachy lace yoke dress from Zadig and Voltaire that she paired with a denim jacket from Vero Moda. Acing her denim game once again is the Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya actor in a Roberto Cavalli jacket.

Bhatt was spotted at the airport keeping it casual yet chic in this floral print creation from Cavalli’s Spring 2017 collection. We like the way she styled it with a pair of simple denims, a pastel blue top, white sneakers and a yellow Anya Hindmarch bag.

Muted make-up and a soft pink pout elevated her look instantly. We think her styling is simple yet effective and she did look good.

However, we can’t say the same about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Earlier this year, we spotted the same jacket on The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star on her return to India from the Cannes 2017 Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a printed Roberto Cavalli jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a printed Roberto Cavalli jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was seen pairing it with simple blue jeans, a black tank top. Pink Ferragamo ballerinas, and a floral Fendi sling bag and it was a major disappointment. First, we don’t like the shade of the jeans and second, ankle boots instead of ballerinas would have looked better. However, her blow-dry hair, and her make-up with her signature black liner-defined eyes and nude pink lipstick looked good on her.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

