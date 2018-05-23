Monochromes are chic, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit has just too much going on; see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a monochrome number from Andrew Gn. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out in a monochrome number from Andrew Gn. (Source: File Photo)

After stunning all at the Cannes Film Festival this year in her beautiful sartorial picks, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visiting a restaurant in Mumbai. For the night out, the 44-year-old was dressed in a monochrome piece from Andrew Gn that gave out some retro vibes. Her generously patterned blouse was teamed with a velvet skirt that had sheer and fringe detail at the hem.

While we like the chic skirt, there was just too much work going on in the blouse and we wish she had picked something simpler. Aishwarya complemented her look with black strappy heels and rounded it out with bold red lips and middle-parted hair.

While we are talking about her sartorial choices, let’s revisit her Cannes red carpet appearances. This one is our favourite where the former Miss World stepped out in an ultra-violet, blue and red gown that reflected the metamorphosis of a butterfly. To be honest, she had quite simply stolen the show. Covered in Swarovski crystals and French palettes, the Cinco creation boasted of a 20-feet long train that mimics a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. For the accessories, stylist Aastha Sharma had picked a pair of violet danglers and a statement ring, while the beauty had chosen to round out her fiery look with a bold red lip shade, wing-eyed liner and middle-parted sleek hair.

For another of her red carpet looks, the actor had chosen a dazzling off-shoulder Rami Kadi number that she had complemented with an unconventional yet elegant hairdo. The ‘crystallized minted custom made dress’ was an interesting amalgamation of sharp-fit structures and flows and we think the actor had looked enchanting.

