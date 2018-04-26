Hats off: From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt to Meghan Markle, when celebs made a statement in fancy hats

Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Meghan Markle, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt show us how hats can be used to make a style statement. Now that summers are here, a hat can be an elegant way to protect your skin from the sun, while adding some glamour to your look.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: April 26, 2018 7:56:15 pm
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (C), Meghan Markle (R), Alia Bhatt don hats to perk up their looks.
With a dash of poise, a hat can make a powerful fashion statement. Perhaps, that’s why international figures often opt for this chic accessory, whether they are casually strolling down the paparazzi-ridden sidewalks or making an appearance at the airport. We believe, it’s a good choice to immediately add a glamour quotient to your look and if you love compliments, then this is a sure-shot way to have everybody’s attention in the room.

Recently, we spotted the First Lady of the US, Melania Trump make a theatrical appearance in a broad-brimmed hat with a high, blocked crown from French-born designer Hervé Pierre. The former model, who is mostly seen sporting her sunglasses in public, seemed to have ditched them this time for a more powerful diplomatic shield of a stark white hat, which she wore with a crisp white Michael Kors suit.

First lady Melania Trump listens during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House. (Source: AP)

 

Melania Trump wore a broad-brimmed white hat. (Source: AP)

 

Melania Trump, left, and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, pause for a photograph together. (Source: AP)

 

Melania Trump wore a crisp white suit from Michael Kors. (Source: AP)

Another personality, who chose to accessorise with a hat lately, is Meghan Markle. Attending a ceremony at Westminister Abbey, the to-be-royal stepped out in a Matthew Williamson grey coat and a large brimmed black hat. We think it was reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s classic style and Markle teamed her outfit with a Gucci Dionysus mini bag in velvet.

Meghan Markle looked lovely in a grey suit. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle attended an Anzac Day dawn service. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle wore a large-brimmed black hat. (Source: AP)

For another appearance, later that day, the soon-to-be bride, picked a custom designed Emilia Wickstead suit dress. This time she swapped her floppy hat for a black fascinator hat from Philip Treacy that had an embellished dragonfly on it.

Meghan Markle wore a custom designed Emilia Wickstead suit dress. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle complemented it with a fascinator. (Source: AP)

 

Meghan Markle attended a service at Westminister Abbey. (Source: AP)

Not just international A-listers, but our Bollywood celebrities have time and again turned to fashionable hats to make remarkable sartorial statements. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fashion experiments on the international stage have mostly left onlookers gaping and when she stepped out in the charming black and white structured hat at the Royal Ascot horse race in 2013, we were more than thrilled.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making a statement with her structured hat. (Source: AP)

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Royal Ascot horse race in 2013. (Source: AP)

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan works monochrome beautifully. (Source: AP)

At the Sundance Film Festival, to promote her movie A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka Chopra tried her hand at a Gigi Burris fedora hat that was worn with a pair of Ralph Lauren cargo pants, a beige turtleneck sweater and olive-green blazer. Now that’s a bubbly look, we think.

Not just for the shutterbugs, one can also incorporate a hat in their personal style statement as Alia Bhatt did during her best friend’s wedding in Jodhpur. Teaming her Gauri and Nainika one-shoulder number with an elegant fascinator that she wore to one side, the actor looked lovely.

Sonam Kapoor styled her holiday look with a chic pair of sunnies and a casual hat.

Sonam Kapoor's travel style diary was chic. (Source: File Photo)

 

Ranveer Singh has also flaunted a fedora hat from time to time with his unusual and quirky outfits.

Ranveer Singh at his quirky best. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Ranveer Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Freida Pinto was seen turning heads at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in monochrome. The Slumdog Millionaire actress looked like a complete diva in a floral work jumpsuit from Elie Saab and an oversized but super stylish hat from Yestadt Millinery.

Freida Pinto at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in 2017. (Source: File Photo)

Would you like to accessorise with hats during your next outing? Let us know in the comments below.

