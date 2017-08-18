Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shimmer gown is a beauty but she manages to ruin the look; here’s how

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Gaurav Gupta gown at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Gaurav Gupta gown at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a real beauty and probably that’s the reason why she can pull of almost anything with ease, even if the styling is not really commendable. Such is the case with her latest appearance at Manish Malhotra’s residence where she attended a party organised by the ace designer to celebrate his good friend, Sridevi’s birthday.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star stepped out in a lovely toga-inspired grey shimmer gown by Gaurav Gupta featuring an embellished neckline. If you ask us, the gown ticks all the right boxes for a simple yet elegant evening look and we would have been really happy with her choice for the soirée. But there’s a catch! Celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma who has worked with Aishwarya on a number of occasions, including Cannes 2017 red carpet, spoiled the look with a chainmail necklace. We wish she would have picked up something sleek in its place, it would have looked much better.

However, we can’t find any fault with her beauty game. Her face looked gorgeous as usual with her signature well-defined eyes, a bright red pout and cascading waves.

This isn’t the first time the Indian beauty has ruined her look by going overboard with her styling. A couple of days back, while in Melbourne, Australia, she picked up a beautiful, custom-made embroidered suit by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. We loved her outfit but here too she ruined the look with too much make-up. Only if she would have toned it down a little.

Do you like her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

