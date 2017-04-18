Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks sultry and in-charge for her latest cover shoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner yet again in her latest cover shoot. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stunner yet again in her latest cover shoot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still seems to be evoking her sultry and sensuous avatar as Saba from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Back in January, the actress set the magazine stands on fire with her furry cover shoot and now, ahead of summer, she’s scorching the stands yet again with a stunning cover for Filmfare.

This time around, Aishwarya’s sporting an oversized navy blue jacket with red trimmings. She wore the jacket off-shoulder, flaunting her decolletage. The vibe is a tad bit sailor-like, and we love it. The cover is a special issue that celebrates woman power in B-town. With her hair cascading in soft curls and those smouldering eyes that are quintessentially Aish, the former Miss World has us hooked.

The make-up’s been kept simple and refreshing, with focus on the eyes (of course) and glossy nude lips. Much of the drama comes from the flowing tresses, that look gorgeous, and that haughty power-packed attitude.

The cover story, titled Power Girls of Showbiz, also features Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, among other trailblazers of Bollywood.

This is the second time Aishwarya has graced a magazine cover in 2017. The first was in January for Femina’s Most Beautiful Women. The 43-year-old had donned an oversized fur coat designed by Dhruv Kapoor for the photo. Stylists Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian gave her a densely kohled eyes which perfectly complemented her dress. Daniel Bauer, her hair and make-up stylist, went for a slight pink lip colour with a glossy finish and dark maroon nails to add that oomph to the whole look.

These two cover shoots definitely prove why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s still reigning the Bollywood diva list. Of these two, we prefer the latter cover, what about you? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd