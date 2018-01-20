Latest News

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream in a Sabyasachi sari; see pics

While attending the First Ladies event in Delhi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked like a true Indian beauty in a stunning grey sari teamed with a contrasting maroon blouse.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 20, 2018 5:58 pm
aishwarya rai bachchan, aishwarya rai bachchan sari, aishwarya rai bachchan fashion, aishwarya rai bachchan ladies event, aishwarya rai bachchan style, aishwarya rai bachchan latest photos, aishwarya rai bachchan latest news, aishwarya rai bachchan updates, aishwarya rai bachchan images, aishwarya rai bachchan pictures, indian express, indian express news Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes for a pretty picture in a grey sari. (Source: APH Images)
When it comes to ethnic wear, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely ever misses the mark. Just a couple of days ago, the actor impressed us in a black cocktail sari by Shahab Durazi. And yet again, the former Miss World managed to grab eyeballs, this time in a grey Sabyasachi sari featuring floral embroidery and an embellished border.

The beauty paired it with a maroon blouse that had matching floral silver embroidery and an embellished border at the hem. We think it was a great choice to opt for the colourful blouse as it perfectly accentuated the light colour of the sari.

She accesorised her look with red and silver kadas, matching statement earrings, soft gold peep-toe heels and a little red bindi.

Not only were we mesmerised with her ensemble, her make-up and hairdo too were right on point. A dewy sheen, slight winged eyes, her signature bold red lips along with straight, sleek hair rounded off Bachchan’s look.

aishwarya rai bachchan, aishwarya rai bachchan sari, aishwarya rai bachchan fashion, aishwarya rai bachchan ladies event, aishwarya rai bachchan style, aishwarya rai bachchan latest photos, aishwarya rai bachchan latest news, aishwarya rai bachchan updates, aishwarya rai bachchan images, aishwarya rai bachchan pictures, indian express, indian express news (Source: APH Images)

Don’t you think she looks breathtakingly beautiful? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

  1. Vashu Yadav
    Jan 20, 2018 at 6:10 pm
    She is one Iconic lady who has time and again represented India Globally and has been inspiring millions of young girls out their for more than two decades ,both professionally and personally, truely a beauty with brains .
