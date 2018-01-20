Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a dream in a Sabyasachi sari; see pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes for a pretty picture in a grey sari. (Source: APH Images) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes for a pretty picture in a grey sari. (Source: APH Images)

When it comes to ethnic wear, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rarely ever misses the mark. Just a couple of days ago, the actor impressed us in a black cocktail sari by Shahab Durazi. And yet again, the former Miss World managed to grab eyeballs, this time in a grey Sabyasachi sari featuring floral embroidery and an embellished border.

The beauty paired it with a maroon blouse that had matching floral silver embroidery and an embellished border at the hem. We think it was a great choice to opt for the colourful blouse as it perfectly accentuated the light colour of the sari.

She accesorised her look with red and silver kadas, matching statement earrings, soft gold peep-toe heels and a little red bindi.

Not only were we mesmerised with her ensemble, her make-up and hairdo too were right on point. A dewy sheen, slight winged eyes, her signature bold red lips along with straight, sleek hair rounded off Bachchan’s look.

