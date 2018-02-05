Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives #gowngoals yet again from Australia

Attending two events for a luxury watchmaker in Australia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in two off-shoulder ensembles. (Source: Longines, Tanya Gharvi/Instagram) Attending two events for a luxury watchmaker in Australia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in two off-shoulder ensembles. (Source: Longines, Tanya Gharvi/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and gowns are a fabulous combination. Close your eyes and the dramatic Cinderalla gown she wore at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival by Filipino designer Michael Cinco immediately comes to mind. Well, recently in Australia for an event, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was shot in not one but two stunning gowns, and we couldn’t keep our eyes off her, even if we did – quite honestly – prefer one look over another.

Attending a Longines event, the brand ambassador inaugurated its Boutique in Sydney wearing a beautiful black gown. The silk off-shoulder ensemble, from Gauri & Nainika’s Bridal Couture 2018, was an offbeat take on the usual bridal couture pastel hues. Embellished with handwoven lacework and handmade 3D magnolia flowers, dress’ bodice had a corset vibe to it. Though there is no denying that that black number was a gorgeous piece, the mermaid skirt and the bodycon dress that ended just below the derrière, failed to give the former Miss World as flattering a silhouette as we’re used to.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was kept simple with soft curls for her hair and just simple diamond studs on the ears. But what really makes the look work for us is her make-up — with her signature dark red lips, deep kohl-rimmed eyes with glittery kajal at the base. Ghavri opted for a glam dewy make-up to complement the dramatic dress.

But it’s this next look that stole our hearts. Wearing a Rami Al Ali gown silver-off-white from the designer’s Spring/Summer 17 Haute Couture collection, Bachchan attended yet another event by the luxury watchmaker. The of-shoulder number with a billowing tea length skirt with a belt, also had an interesting pleated bodice with a wave-like fold at the front, which gave it a graceful and dynamic feel. The grey designs on the skirt also gave a 3D-like effect.

The sleek yet romantic silhouette, inspired by the 1950s with intricate, floral laser-cut details was sophisticated and chic. Ghavri paired the pleated voluminous dress simply with zero accessories. With blush pink lips and smokey eyes, her look was rounded out with tresses styled in beachy waves.

Time again, actors such as Bachchan have proven that age is just a number. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit Nene, these veteran actors continue to give us #stylegoals every day and we are not complaining.

