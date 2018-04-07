Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan give us style goals in Masaba Gupta

Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen wearing Masaba Gupta outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen wearing Masaba Gupta outfits. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Masaba Gupta is somewhat of a favourite among Bollywood celebrities. From Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha, we have seen her designs being worn by these fashion influencers on many occasions. Gupta is, in fact, the designer who popularised denim in ethnic wear. Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a denim sari by the designer. We were completely floored by the ingenuity of this creation, complete with the drapes and pallu on the high-waisted pants. And pairing it with the high neck collared crop top is pure genius. What we like about Gupta is that she does modern as well as traditional.

Recently, we spotted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan donning her designs. While one is a lovely hot pink lehenga, the other one is a breezy, yellow slip dress.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While attending an event in Pune, the Jazbaa actor made for a pretty picture in a hot pink lehenga featuring tribal vase, leaf foil and kalash motifs in gold foil print and embroidered kallis. It was teamed with a greyish dupatta with golden print on it that helped tone down the bright colour of the outfit. Although Bachchan looked nice, we think the styling could have been better. Her outfit was accessorised with golden kadas and matching earrings with her signature red lips and sleek hair rounding off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Ki and Ka actor, who was photographed enjoying some pool time with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan, opted for an ochre embroidered slip dress, which she styled with matching cape jacket in a brighter hue. We love how she kept her look super comfy and laid back with minimal make-up, hair tied in a neat bun and a pair of yellow-shaded reflectors.

We did a bit of research and found out that you will have to shell out Rs 19,499 to own the outfit.

The dress costs Rs 19,499. (Source: houseofmasaba.net) The dress costs Rs 19,499. (Source: houseofmasaba.net)

While Bachchan took the traditional route, Khan went for comfy casuals and we loved both the outfits. Which one is your favourtie? Let us know in the comments section below.

