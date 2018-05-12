Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut: Best airport looks of the week (May 6 – May 12)

Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Instagram/Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Here’s a roundup of the best airport looks of the week. (Source: Instagram/Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What you wear to the airport is quite important nowadays. After all, who doesn’t want to be comfy yet stylish while travelling? Last week, Janhvi Kapoor nailed an all-white look that you can totally recreate. While Pooja Hegde, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor showed different ways to nail denim jackets this summer, Ranveer Singh kept his travel style colourful and quirky.

This week, while celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone were seen in chic outfits at the airport before Cannes, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra wore comfy casuals while sashaying down the airport. Here’s a roundup of a few interesting looks of the week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Prior to this, we spotted the Jazbaa actor landing at Cannes in an all-black number. A pair of trousers teamed with a tee and a longline trench looked casual yet stylish.

She accented it with a matching handbag and loafers.

She was clicked along with her daughter, Aaradhya, who colour coordinated with her mother in a little black dress featuring quirky prints on it.

Priyanka Chopra

The actor was spotted at the airport dressed in an all-white ensemble. Clad in a pair of white trousers with a matching jacket and pointed-toe heels, the Quantico actor failed to impress. While she did manage to pull off the outfit, we think pairing her jacket with denims would have been better. A pair of dark sunnies with minimal make-up, red lips and a neat-updo gave finishing touches to her look.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone made a style statement when she landed at the Cannes airport. Wearing a checkered shirt dress by Maison Margiela teamed with a pair of faux leather jeggings, she cinched the outfit at the waist with a black belt, which gave it a sharp look.

Besides, she also paired her outfit with black ankle-length boots and a Celine bag. Minimal make-up with touseled hairdo and oversized square sunnies rounded out her look.

Alia Bhatt

Wondering how to nail an ethnic attire and make it look summery chic? Take tips from Alia Bhatt. The actor was spotted at the airport in a light pink kurta. She accented it with round sunnies and a matching bag, and looked really pretty even in her no make-up look.

Alia Bhatt looked charming in this light pink kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Alia Bhatt looked charming in this light pink kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut

With every outfit Kangana Ranaut dons, it seems like the term “boss lady” was made just for her. Even at the airport, Ranaut was seen in a slim-fit black dress and wore quirky white sandals with it. She also carried a matching white bag, and we think it added oomph to her look.

Kangana Ranaut was gorgeous in black. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Kangana Ranaut was gorgeous in black. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi’s latest airport look is super comfortable, and sultry — all at the same time. The actor rocked in a black-and-white ensemble. She wore her hair in a tight ponytail and teamed her attire with black footwear. A dark maroon lip shade and dewy make-up rounded off her look.

Huma Qureshi stunned in a black-and-white outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Huma Qureshi stunned in a black-and-white outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

So, which look would you like to recreate? Tell us in the comments below.

