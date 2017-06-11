Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this Anamika Khanna anarkali is a tad bit boring

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this black, floor-length anarkali by Anamika Khanna? (Source: Theanisha/Instagram) What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this black, floor-length anarkali by Anamika Khanna? (Source: Theanisha/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the Queen of Cannes and proved it several times over this year as she looked drop-dead gorgeous at the French Riviera. But that’s the thing with Bollywood fashionistas, once they show us a stellar side to themselves, we just want more, and each time we crave for something better. So, it was a tad bit of a disappointment when we spotted Aishwarya at the music launch of her designer friend Vikram Phadnis’ new film Hrudayantar.

The former Miss World wore a black, floor-length anarkali by Anamika Khanna, featuring elaborate and intricate floral embroidery. Though the ensemble looked regal, it failed to create the drama that we’ve come to expect from the Devdas actress. Celebrity stylist Anisha Jain opted to keep Aishwarya’s hair poker straight, light smokey eyes and a bright red lip colour rounded off her look. She teamed the outfit with some basic jewellery from Amrapali.

Now, the hair is reminiscent of Aishwarya’s blue Cinderella-inspired gown at Cannes, and though it looked great there, it fell a bit flat with this outfit. Giving it some volume and waves would have looked better on the actress.

At Cannes as well, Aishwarya had added a dash of Indianness to her wardrobe, wearing a flared gota tukdi sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla at the Devdas Showcase. Similar to her appearance here, she went with minimal make-up, a pop of red on the lips, but her hair was kept in waves, which give some bounce to and lift to the overall look.

What do you think of this latest look? Tell us in the comments below.

