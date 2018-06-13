We are all for ethnic whites, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit is a BIG disappointment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the screening of the documentary film ‘Filmisthaan’. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the screening of the documentary film ‘Filmisthaan’. (Source: File Photo)

Though she has left us yearning for more with her sartorial picks at the international stage in the recent past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style, closer to home has been quite boring of late.

Often picking white ethnics for attending local events, this time too, the actor stepped out in a sour cream-hued suit to attend the screening of a documentary film, Filmisthaan. The bespoke, delicately-embellished piece from House of Qidwa was teamed with embellished jutis and stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised it with a noticeable diamond ring. We think it was an uninspiring look and Sharma could have gone with a better pick.

Aishwarya went a little heavy with the make-up and her darkly kohl-lined eyes with nude make-up did not complement her outfit. The actor rounded out her look with a soft blowout hairstyle

Here are some other times the actor wore white but stole the show.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shows us why (and how) all-white is a classic trend

At the Virat-Anushka reception, Aishwarya had picked a white lehenga set by Manish Malhotra which she had teamed with a sheer dupatta. We had loved her thread lace and pearl embroidered outfit.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Virat Anushka reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Virat Anushka reception. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor wore a salwar suit to Siddhivinayak Temple, accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, to seek blessings on the occasion of her birthday. The mother-daughter duo twinned in white with the actor wearing an elegant white kurta teamed up with a churidar from Sukriti and Aakriti. With a matching white sequinned dupatta, we think she looked as graceful as ever.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was decked in a lovely ivory anarkali from Manish Malhotra, which she wore to attend an event of the Smile Train, an international charity for children born with clefts.

The anarkali was a generously embellished number teamed with a matching tulle dupatta. Stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the accessories to a minimum with just a diamond ring. The actor rounded out her look with high heels, nude make-up and middle-parted soft curls.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd