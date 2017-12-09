Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop-dead gorgeous in an Alexis Mabille gown

The off-shoulder number styled by Aastha Sharma was paired with a matching belt, something that accentuated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s figure. (Source: @aasthasharma/ Instagram) The off-shoulder number styled by Aastha Sharma was paired with a matching belt, something that accentuated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s figure. (Source: @aasthasharma/ Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a long-standing relationship with ballroom gowns and over the years, her style game has evolved for the best. Recently, the diva stepped out in a floor-length satin gown acing the ballroom look and how!

Continuing her fabulous streak with voluminous gowns that she started earlier this year with her magnificent appearances at the Cannes red carpet, she stepped out in a chartreuse colour ensemble from Alexis Mabille’s collection. The off-shoulder number styled by Aastha Sharma was paired with a matching belt, something that accentuated the star’s curves elegantly. The regal ensemble with button details and pockets gave an interesting twist to the princess-y look — an amalgamation of modern and Victorian style, we say.

Sharma kept the accessories to a minimum and styled her outfit with just a pair of studs from H Ajoomal fine jewellery and a shimmery, crystal clutch from Christian Louboutin’s collection, which beautifully broke the monotony of the look.

Make-up artist Daniel Bauer accentuated her aquiline features with a soft dewy look, simple brown eyes and nude lips and hairstylist Florian Hurel added oomph with a messy hairdo.

We think the look was a perfect combo of sharp silhouettes and grandeur, making her stand out from the rest and quite apt for a party hosted by the Ambanis.

We like her look, but do you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd