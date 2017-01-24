Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks sultry and sensuous in fur for her latest mag photo shoot

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is oozing sensuality in this latest shoot. (Source: File photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is oozing sensuality in this latest shoot. (Source: File photo)

She is counted among the most beautiful women in the world and continues to bewitch onlookers with her beauty and elegance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan manages to look spectacular each time she steps out in style.

The former Miss World made headlines for all the wrong reasons when she opted to flaunt a purple lip shade at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, but the actress made her comeback with vengeance with her drop-dead gorgeous look for Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She continued her sultry image with the Dabboo Ratnani 2017 calendar, and yet again, the 43-year-old has slain all her fashion critics with her new look for Femina magazine’s latest cover.

With an annual list of the most beautiful women, the issue featured Aishwarya on its cover. The actress donned an oversized fur coat designed by Dhruv Kapoor for the photo. Styled by Aastha Sharma with stylist Reann Moradian’s helping hand, her wavy tresses and densely kohled eyes perfectly complemented her dress. Daniel Bauer, her hair and make-up stylist, went for a slight pink lip colour with a glossy finish and dark maroon nails to add that oomph to the whole look.

Putting the spell of winter magic in the spotlight, Aishwarya furs it up on the magazine cover with panache. The Sarbjit actress’ bright blue-green eyes further jazz up her look.

Aishwarya was also snapped in several other looks for the magazine, the pictures of which have been shared by her stylists and designers on social media and her fans love it.

Check them out here:

Celebrity stylist Moradian posted another picture from the shoot location. Along with the fur coat, a glimpse of a red Antonios Couture gown can be seen. The gown has floral applique work throughout its length, which looks exquisite with her make-up. The actress accents her look with a silver solitaire from The Diamond Gallery.

Hair and make-up artist Daniel Bauer shared an exclusive image from behind closed doors when the iconic beauty was being styled for the shoot. We think the behind-the-scene shot wins maximum votes for its sensuality as Aishwarya looks red hot even as she was being styled!

Popular fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla also posted an image of Aishwarya on Instagram. Dressed in a black ruffled gown, Aishwarya poses like a stunner. The gown has see-through sleeves with gold and silver work.

Doesn’t she look sensational?

