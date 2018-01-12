Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as ever in a royal blue gown

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to go sans-accessories but cleverly upped the ante of her look with her make-up.(Source: Aastha Sharma/Instagram) Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to go sans-accessories but cleverly upped the ante of her look with her make-up.(Source: Aastha Sharma/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan must have won the Miss World pageant in 1994, but the beauty continues to win hearts even today. In Dubai for a launch event of Longines, Aishwarya looked like a vision to behold in a one-shouldered royal blue Mark Bumgarner gown. Looking like she had walked straight out of a fairy-tale, the beauty’s simple yet sophisticated gown had a long bow tied on the back which added just the right element of drama to her appearance. Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, she chose to go sans-accessories but cleverly upped the ante of her look with her make-up.

Celebrity make-up and hair stylists Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs chose to keep her beautiful hair open and styled the ends of her tresses into soft, wavy deep burgundy red curls. With nicely kohled-eyes and a hint of red on her lips, Aishwarya looked every bit the radiant beauty that she is. See pictures, here.

Earlier in December 2017, Aishwarya left us gaping in wonder as she stepped out looking gorgeous in a satin Alexis Mabille gown, indicating loud and clear that she knows how to carry off a princess look in style.

