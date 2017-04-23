Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gives ethnic goals in a midnight blue Anju Modi creation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in the Anju Modi creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in the Anju Modi creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With her ethereal beauty and elegance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan still sets hearts racing, and the response to her role as the sultry and sensuous Saba in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is enough proof of it. 2016 also saw the actress getting recognition for her performance as Dalbir Kaur in Sarbjit. And, recently, she was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the movie.

Gracing the occasion in an Anju Modi lehenga, Aishwarya walked down the red carpet. With a dash of elegance, the actress accented the attire with a midnight blue embroidered jacket, kamalkari dupatta and a pair of jhumkas from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Simple centre-parted straight hair, perfectly lined eyes and glossy make-up rounded off the look with the inputs of celebrity stylist Anisha Jain.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Even as she looked good, we weren’t quite impressed with the simple styling. What are your thoughts?

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old celebrated her tenth anniversary with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on April 20. The couple, who have completed 10 years of togetherness, visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Looking simple yet beautiful, Aishwarya stepped out in a simple cotton off-white salwar suit designed by Shehlaa Khan, which was embroidered in soft pink floral patterns. With a natural touch up and simple hair parted at the centre, she looked graceful. Aishwarya’s look was testimony to how lovely she looks in a simple and sober avatar too!

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Abhishek wore a white kurta pyjama and added a pop of orange hue to it with his Nehru jacket. Little Aaradhya’s dress was also similar to mommy-daddy. Take a look at their pictures here. In one frame, all three of them made for a happy family.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which look of Aishwarya do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

