Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor: Whose airport style is better?

From L to R: Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The beautiful trio – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor – have had a successful run at the 70th Cannes film festival. While Bachchan looked like a Disney princess in a Cinderella-inspired pastel blue voluminous gown by Michael Cinco, Padukone turned heads in an ethereal Brandon Maxwell gown with a long train. Kapoor too looked pretty as a rose in a pink Elie Saab gown with a deep boat neck and a flowing skirt with a small train.

They set the benchmark so high that even now we look out for what these Bollywood divas have to offer with bated breath. Much to our excitement, we had some airport spotting and here’s what they stepped out in.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a printed Roberto Cavalli jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a printed Roberto Cavalli jacket. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

On her return to India from the French Riviera, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star was seen pairing a printed Roberto Cavalli jacket with simple blue jeans and a black tank top. Pink Ferragamo ballerinas, a floral Fendi sling bag, blow-dry hair, a nude pink lipstick and her signature black liner-defined eyes rounded off her look. If we may say so, it was a major disappointment. First, we don’t like the shade of the jeans and second, ankle boots instead of ballerinas would have looked better.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a multi-coloured fringe tassel jacket by Tim Ryan. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in a multi-coloured fringe tassel jacket by Tim Ryan. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport looking really, really chic in a multi-coloured fringe tassel jacket by Irish knitwear designer Tim Ryan. She might have faux pas on the red carpet, but one thing is for sure, the Padmavati actress knows how to rock casual style. Padukone teamed it with a plain white tank, black denims, pair of smart booties and sunglasses. We loved this look on her!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor in Chloe. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor in Chloe. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor kept it ultra glam at the airport in cool athleisure wear. The Neerja actress picked separates, a cropped top with knotted sleeves and drawstring hem, and a matching high-waisted skirt from Chloe’s Spring 2017 collection. A pair of white Puma sneakers, a grey Rheson bag and Robert and Fraud sunglasses rounded her look. We like!

