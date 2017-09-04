Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘don’t mess with me’ morning mag cover look is to die for

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a style goddess in her latest cover shoot. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a style goddess in her latest cover shoot. (Source: File Photo)

Guess who’s setting temperatures soaring of late? It is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looking drop-dead gorgeous on the cover of Grazia India’s latest issue, in which she leads the list of 100 most influential in fashion. The timeless beauty is the face of the popular magazine’s September cover and is a perfect combination of classy, sultry and ‘don’t mess with me’ in black printed PJs by Sanchita. With the green in the background making for just the perfect setting, Bachchan is seen sitting on a chair, with her beautiful mane dishevelled to give her a just-out-of-bed look, while she looks straight into the camera.

Balancing the red, white and purple leaf and hearts prints on the outfit, she was co-styled by Pasham Alwani, who teamed the set with a pair of black, pointy heels from Jimmy Choo for that classic oomph, and accessorised the ensemble with trinkets from Isharya, and crystals from Swarovski. Bachchan’s hair and make-up were done by the dynamic and sought after Daniel Bauer and Florian Hurel, respectively.

With the slight burgundy streaks on her hair only accentuating her beauty, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress looked her gorgeous best on the cover.

Given how she has managed to be a sight to behold for fashion hawkers in recent times, this however doesn’t come as a surprise after all. While her Cannes’ appearances had left everybody asking for more, her recent appearance in a beautiful and intricate Manish Malhotra anarkali suit at Melbourne too, created quite a flutter everywhere.

The former Miss World became the first woman to hoist the Indian flag at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

