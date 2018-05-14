Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks glorious in an ivory couture gown at the red carpet

Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a Rami Kadi couture gown at the red carpet. (Source: AP, Aastha Sharma/Instagram) Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked ethereal in a Rami Kadi couture gown at the red carpet. (Source: AP, Aastha Sharma/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is now a Cannes’ red carpet veteran, is at the prestigious film festival at the French Riviera yet again, accompanied by her daughter Aradhya. The beautiful actor, whose sartorial choices has, more often than not, got the fashion hawkers across the world into a tizzy every time she has descended on the red carpet, was no different this time either. After making a splash in an ultra-violet, blue and red butterfly gown and then showing how to keep it classy yet sensual in a formal outfit paired with a glitzy orange Manish Arora jacket, Aishwarya looked ethereal in a Rami Kadi couture gown.

Making her second appearance at the Cannes 2018 red carpet, often known as ‘one of the most beautiful women in the world,’ Aishwarya managed to send hearts across the world into a flutter in the dazzling off-shoulder number that she complemented with an unconventional yet elegant hairdo and gorgeous make-up of the brand she is representing at the 71st edition of the film festival. The ‘crystallized minted custom made dress’ was an interesting amalgamation of sharp-fit structures and flows. The fitted structure of her dress was reminiscent of Priyanka Chopra’s ivory white column dress by Ralph and Russo, with the flowy pleats attached to silhouette of the dress, coming together to form a train with shimmering embroidery on it, being a stark difference.

Actresses Aishwarya Rai, left, and Araya A. Hargate pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Sink or Swim’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday. (Source: AP) Actresses Aishwarya Rai, left, and Araya A. Hargate pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Sink or Swim’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday. (Source: AP)

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, Aishwarya wore minimal jewellery from the house of Boucheron. Hair stylist and expert Stephane Lancien pulled her hair into a sleek, high-bun with straight, sleek strands of hair sticking out. L’oreal Paris India’s Twitter account gave the details of her on-point eye make-up and soft rose lip-colour as this: “Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 300 Blushing Ambition with a stunning eye look using Superliner Superstar Duo Designer Silver, La Palette Nude Beige & Superstar mascara”.

